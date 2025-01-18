The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $626.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.07 and a 1-year high of $627.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $586.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.71.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GS shares. HSBC downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.19.

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. The trade was a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,940 shares of company stock valued at $12,656,179 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

