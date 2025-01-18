The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Update

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GYYMF remained flat at $1.96 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

