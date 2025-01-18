The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 11,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $193.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

