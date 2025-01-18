Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $44.68 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $250.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Profile
The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.
