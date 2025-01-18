Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.24 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $44.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.80. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,197.86% and a negative return on equity of 163.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

