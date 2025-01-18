Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. 33,566,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 64,815,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.80. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

