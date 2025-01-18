Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 849,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 661,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 42.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Top Wealth Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TWG traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Top Wealth Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $13.50.
About Top Wealth Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Top Wealth Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Top Wealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Wealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.