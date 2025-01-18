Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 849,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 661,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 42.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Top Wealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWG traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Top Wealth Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Get Top Wealth Group alerts:

About Top Wealth Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Top Wealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Wealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.