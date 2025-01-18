Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.65 and traded as high as $47.70. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 4,204 shares trading hands.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTP. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 116,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 30.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the third quarter worth $227,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

