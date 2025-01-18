Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.65 and traded as high as $47.70. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 4,204 shares trading hands.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th.
Institutional Trading of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
