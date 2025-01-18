Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Shares Up 4.6% – What’s Next?

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 29,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 10,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.
About Touchstone Exploration
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.
