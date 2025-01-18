Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Shares Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 11,146,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 10,005,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.06.
Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.3242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF
The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
