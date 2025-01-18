Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.89 and traded as high as C$17.92. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$17.63, with a volume of 214,246 shares changing hands.

TCL.A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

