Trium Capital LLP Decreases Stock Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Trium Capital LLP cut its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,823 shares during the period. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL accounts for 0.1% of Trium Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 61.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter worth $135,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $6.04 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

