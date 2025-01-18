Trium Capital LLP Invests $1.63 Million in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 280,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Manitex International makes up approximately 0.2% of Trium Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trium Capital LLP owned approximately 1.37% of Manitex International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 359.3% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 1,202,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 940,670 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Manitex International in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Manitex International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Manitex International by 123.7% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 49,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manitex International Stock Up 0.2 %

Manitex International stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Manitex International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $118.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Manitex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.