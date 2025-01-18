Trium Capital LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Trium Capital LLP cut its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321,641 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Trium Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trium Capital LLP owned about 0.13% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 875.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

