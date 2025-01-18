TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,343 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

