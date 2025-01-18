TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $375,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 22,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $58.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

