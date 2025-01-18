TrueWealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,642.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,530,000 after buying an additional 1,455,731 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,876,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,105 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,838,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,275.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 410,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 380,318 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,056,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after purchasing an additional 341,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FPE stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.