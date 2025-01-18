TrueWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGSM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $26.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.0608 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

