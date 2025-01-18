TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,553 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $153.16 and a one year high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average is $175.95.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.