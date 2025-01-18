TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,101 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of EMR opened at $124.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.11. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.