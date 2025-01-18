Truist Financial Increases Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $14.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.48.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $975,005.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,784,877.65. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,196.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,334.94. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 76,967 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 11.9% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,493 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.