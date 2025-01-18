Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 6,926 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 237,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 186,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 73,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,601 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 73,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,938,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,161,398. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

