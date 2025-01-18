Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,823. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.06 and a one year high of $205.20. The company has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.