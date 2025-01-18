Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 14,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 45,300.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day moving average is $158.69. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.32 and a 1-year high of $179.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.02). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

