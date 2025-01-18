Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Stock Price Up 16.5% – What’s Next?

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 324.50 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 319.77 ($3.89). 10,704,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 7,263,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.50 ($3.34).

Trustpilot Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 293.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,933.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trustpilot Group

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 39,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £98,784 ($120,189.80). Insiders own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.