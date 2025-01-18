Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises about 2.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 736.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after buying an additional 1,006,391 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,044,000 after purchasing an additional 630,627 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444,295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 50,490.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 398,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Twilio by 30.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,813,000 after buying an additional 311,481 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $360,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,383,280. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,527 shares of company stock worth $2,844,655 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.12. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $117.92.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.74.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

