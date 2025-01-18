Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Insider Sells $33,877.36 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $33,877.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,851.36. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TWO opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 87.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $112.64 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -37.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. Compass Point decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.3% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

