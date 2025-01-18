Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,722 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after buying an additional 5,753,637 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,308 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,468,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,370.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,215,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of UBER opened at $67.30 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.