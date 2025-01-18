Unigold (CVE:UGD) Stock Price Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 208,540 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 175,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Unigold Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$26.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Unigold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.