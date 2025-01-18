United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Bought by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 34,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,673,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 73.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 21,520 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 6,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $234,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,203.84. This trade represents a 14.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,709.74. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $542,110. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBSI stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.03. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.06%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

