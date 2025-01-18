Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Receives Resignation Letters from DirectorsOn January 10, 2025, Vacasa, Inc. received resignation letters from Alan Liu and Luis Sosa, who each submitted their resignation as a director of the company to the Board of Direc

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Vacasa’s 8K filing here.
About Vacasa
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vacasa
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17