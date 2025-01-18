Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $415.91 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $312.19 and a one year high of $428.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.75.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

