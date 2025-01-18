Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $102,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

