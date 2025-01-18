Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $273.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $225.05 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.58 and a 200-day moving average of $261.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

