Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Sold by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 3.4% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VTHR stock opened at $265.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.00. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $210.37 and a 52-week high of $271.66.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.