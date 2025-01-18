Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Mason & Associates LLC

Mason & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Mason & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $203.33 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

