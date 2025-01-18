Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $547.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.47. The stock has a market cap of $497.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $434.16 and a 52 week high of $559.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.