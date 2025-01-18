Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 637.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $434.16 and a twelve month high of $559.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $547.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.47. The firm has a market cap of $497.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

