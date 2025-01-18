Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lifted by 25 LLC

25 LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,291,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.67 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

