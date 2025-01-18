Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” Rating

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Get Ventas alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ventas

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of VTR stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -346.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,058.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.