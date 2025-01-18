Vera Therapeutics Releases Updated Corporate Presentation Following J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. recently disclosed an updated corporate presentation named “J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference” on January 13, 2025. This information was made available through an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The presentation is publicly accessible on the company’s website, with detailed insights into their advancements and strategies.

The crucial points included in the filing for Item 7.01 were specifically related to Regulation FD Disclosure. The company furnished Exhibit 99.1 alongside the filing, containing essential details about forward-looking statements and relevant disclaimers to accompany these assertions. Vera Therapeutics emphasized that the information shared in this presentation should not be considered as filed material according to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The data enclosed in the presentation should not be integrated by reference into any future filings with the SEC.

Furthermore, under Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits, the company listed the exhibit numbers and descriptions:

– Exhibit 99.1: Slide presentation titled “J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.”

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

The presentation outlined various aspects of Vera Therapeutics’ activities, including financial details, progress in clinical trials, and future plans for potential drug launches. It also highlighted the company’s commitment to innovation in B cell modulation, as well as the expansion of their pipeline for autoimmune diseases beyond the scope of the ongoing trials.

Vera Therapeutics has been actively engaged in developing novel therapeutic approaches, with a particular focus on atacicept and the potential implications across various autoimmune indications. Their ongoing efforts and future initiatives reflect a strong commitment to advancing healthcare solutions for patients in need.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

