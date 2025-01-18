Verity & Verity LLC Buys 11,871 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 205.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHD opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

