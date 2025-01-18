Verity & Verity LLC Has $14.05 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

