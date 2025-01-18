Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of Vicor stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,451. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.38 and a beta of 1.50. Vicor has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $61.05.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $93.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICR

Insider Activity at Vicor

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $444,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,121.17. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock worth $598,413 in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 98.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 202.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.