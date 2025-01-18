Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.21. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 453,918 shares changing hands.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 44.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.