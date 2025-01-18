W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stake Lifted by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley comprises about 3.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $23,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 737,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 257,211 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 104.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,154,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,801,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $65.49. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

