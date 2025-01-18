Walker Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up 1.1% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,979,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,264,000 after buying an additional 741,770 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 868.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 664,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,389,000 after acquiring an additional 595,661 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $17,484,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 816,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,826,000 after acquiring an additional 335,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 925,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 200,879 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

XLG stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.