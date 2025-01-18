Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases 27 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VUG opened at $415.91 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $312.19 and a twelve month high of $428.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $413.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.75. The stock has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

