Walker Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,316 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.93.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

