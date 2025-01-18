Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,075,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.2804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

